The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has cautioned the public against an unregistered product, Kangen drinking water on the market.

In a statement, FDA said the manufacturer previously obtained a registration number for the production of drinking water.

However, it opted to misrepresent the FDA number by using it for its 100% alkaline water that is being promoted and advertised with claims of medical and healing capabilities.

But FDA has said the medicinal and healing properties of the product, as being advertised have not been subjected to any scientific analysis and, therefore it cannot guarantee its efficacy and safety for these claims.

“Section 100 (1) of the Public Health Act 2012 (Act 851) makes it an offence to advertise food as a preventive or cure for a disease, disorder or an abnormal physical state. Additionally, Act 851 prohibits advertisement for the treatment of diseases such as hypertension, cancer and diabetes,” the statement read in parts.

The Authority in a post on Twitter has, therefore, advised the public to check the registration status of regulated products from the FDA website: http://fdaghana.gov.gh, before purchase.

Below is the tweet from FDA:

