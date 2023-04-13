The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has urged the public to buy packaged and bottled water the outfit has registered and approved.

This comes on the back of a viral video social media which suggested that some of bottled water on the market have pH higher than what has been approved by FDA which is not suitable for drinking.

But, in a public notice, FDA urged Ghanaians to disregard the content of the video intended to create fear and panic among consumers.

FDA also explained that, the allowable pH levels of drinking water according to the Ghana Standards Authority and World Health Organisation should be between 6.5 and 8.5.

This means packaged and bottled water with a pH within this range and registered by FDA are suitable for drinking.

The notice further reminded the public to check the registration status of packaged/bottled drinking water and all other regulated products from label of the product and the proper platform (https://bit/ProPerFDA Verify) before purchase.

Meanwhile, FDA says it is working with security agencies to apprehend and prosecute the person in the viral video.