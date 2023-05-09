Police on Monday, May 8, 2023, arrested the two people who allegedly attacked Abubakari Sadiq, a presenter with Tamale-based Dagbon FM.

The duo attacked Mr Saqid while he was live on air on May 3, 2023.

Following the attack, the Police visited the scene but the suspects had bolted.

The Police in a statement said video footage of the incident was obtained to aid the investigation.

The suspects, Iddrisu Hardi alias Pagaaza and Mumuni Osman are in custody assisting the investigation and will be put before court.

Mr Pagaza, a former Northern Regional Deputy Communications Director and his friend reportedly stormed the studio and attacked the presenter who is the host of ‘Dagbon Panpantua’.

Sharing his ordeal, Mr Gariba said his only crime was to caution the NDC man not to do politics with the Abudu and Andani issue at Dagbon.

Mr Pagzaa, following the incident, was ordered by the NDC to apologise for his action against Mr Gariba and the radio station.

