A former Northern Regional Deputy Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Iddrisu Hardi Pagazaa, has denied beating a presenter of Tamale-based Dagbon FM.

According to him, he only stormed the radio station to stop the host who was biased, denying claims he physically assaulted Abubakri Sadiq in the studios of the station.

“I did not beat him…I only went there to stop the programme because the host was not professional in his show. He was biased. I could have asked my boys to beat him up if I wanted but I feared there would be some excesses reason I stormed the station and halted the show myself,” he told Radio Tamale in response to the backlash.

He, however, warned that if he insults him at the studio in the course of his programme, he would receive a double dose of what he got.

It would be recalled that Iddrisu Hardi Pagazaa stormed Tamale-based Dagbon FM and reportedly assaulted the presenter who was hosting a live programme.

The former NDC Executive is seen holding onto the shirt of the presenter and daring him to repeat what he said with swear words.

It is unclear if the security at the radio station is poor which afforded Iddrisu Hardi Pagazaa in the company of one other to gain access, but in the ensuing melee of the two-minute video that has gone viral they held tightly to his neck and threatened to uproot all his teeth if he dares utter a word.

“Utter a word and I will uproot all your teeth”, he threatened while pulling him off the host, Sadiq Gariba, from the studio during the live studio programme for them to engage in what could pass for a bout.”

