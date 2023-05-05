A New Patriotic Party (NPP) Communications team member, Alfred Thompson, has condemned the alleged actions of former Deputy Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Hardi Pagaza, who allegedly attacked a journalist, Sadiq Gariba on air on Dagbon FM.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam show, he advised party executives and leading members of political parties to avoid making violent statements that may influence supporters.

“His actions should be condemned in no uncertain terms. This is an act that should not be promoted and we all as Ghanaians make sure that journalists are safe to do their work effectively.

“We should condemn all these methods of violence and preaching of violence,” he said.

Mr Pagaza and his friend reportedly stormed the studio Wednesday evening and attacked the presenter who is the host of ‘Dagbon Panpantua’.

Sharing his ordeal, Mr Gariba said his only crime was to caution the NDC man not to do politics with the Abudu and Andani issue at Dagbon.

Meanwhile, the Northern Regional NDC has asked Mr Pagzaa to apologise for his action against Mr Gariba and the radio station.

According to the Regional Secretary, Abdul-Salam, Hardi Pagzaa was scolded and made to understand that the party will not tolerate any attempts by any member or leader to dent its image publicly.

The Information Ministry has also strongly condemned the recent attack on a journalist at a Tamale-based radio station.

The Ministry has expressed concern over the incident and urged the Ghana Police Service and relevant agencies to promptly investigate and prosecute the alleged perpetrators.

