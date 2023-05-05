The Information Ministry has strongly condemned the recent attack on a journalist at Dagbon FM in Tamale.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, May 4, the Ministry expressed concern over the incident and urged the Ghana Police Service and relevant agencies to promptly investigate and prosecute the alleged perpetrators.

“The Ministry of Information has noted with concern reports of an assault on a journalist at Dagbon FM, in Tamale. The Ministry condemns the act and urges the Ghana Police Service and relevant agencies to investigate and prosecute the perpetrators,” the statement said.

It described as totally unacceptable the attack on the broadcaster and emphasised the importance of protecting journalists and ensuring that they can carry out their work without fear of violence or intimidation.

Some unknown men physically assaulted Abubakari Sadiq Gariba, a radio presenter with Dagbon FM in Tamale during a live broadcast on Wednesday.

This was because he reportedly criticised one of the unnamed men for discussing the Abudu and Andani conflict on a political campaign platform.

The Ministry emphasised that the assault on the Dagbon FM presenter was a serious violation and must not be countenanced.

It called for “severe and speedy response from law enforcement agencies to prevent copycat acts and maintain Ghana’s status in upholding press freedom.”

The Ministry expressed support to the victim of the attack with the for Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah personally reaching out to Mr Gariba during a telephone conversation assuring him of the Ministry’s assistance if needed.

