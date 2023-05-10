The police have arrested a man who has been posing as a military officer with a fake service name WOII Samuel Owusu Dartey in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis of the Western Region.

The suspect, who according to victims always had a pistol and handcuff on him, is said to have been tormenting unsuspecting residents, sometimes even in military uniform.

What blew the lid off was through an encounter with one Clifford Pablo Yakah, a private surveyor at Ntankoful in the Sekondi Takoradi metropolis.

The military imposter had been hired by a family to use his position to intimidate the surveyor who was working for a family head on a land issue.

“I’m a private surveyor working on some documents for a family. I was there one day when the family introduced the suspect to me that he was a military officer (WOII Samuel Owusu Dartey) and also works with the Intelligence Unit of the National Security. They said he will be working with me on the land document,” the victim indicated.

He adds that the suspect started tormenting him to release the land documents to him or face his anger.

“He came to my house one early morning dressed in military uniform with a pistol and handcuff asking me to dress up and follow him. I obeyed and followed him to the Lands Commission but I was suspicious of his behaviour so I called my in-law who is in the military.

“He was trailed and later arrested. Checks indicate he is not a military officer so he is currently at the Kwesimintsim Police Station assisting investigations,” he added.

A pistol, military uniform, and a list containing names of people he had reportedly extorted money from to be recruited into the military were retrieved from him after a search.

Sources indicate an identification parade will be arranged for other victims to identify him.

Meanwhile, many victims are popping up day after day since his arrest to share their ordeal in his hands.

