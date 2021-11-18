A 24-year-old man, Emmanuel Dominic, is in the custody of the Niger State Police Command over alleged armed robbery and impersonation of a soldier of the Nigerian Army in Minna, the state capital.

He was nabbed by the police dressed as a soldier attached to TRADOC, Minna, when he went to secure the freedom of his friend from police custody.

It was gathered the military uniform he wore belonged to his late father, who was a soldier.

Dominic, who resides around the Tunga area of the town, claimed to be a barrack boy of the Nigerian Army Minna.

Confirming the development, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, said the suspect was arrested for impersonation by operatives attached to Maitunbi Division.

He stated, “the suspect dressed in Nigerian Army camouflage, went to the Police Division and paraded himself as a soldier of Nigerian Army with service no. 05313 attached to TRADOC, Minna to secure the release of his friend in Police custody.

“During interrogation, the suspect was discovered to be a fake soldier and subsequently arrested.”

Exhibits recovered from the suspect during investigation included one wooden carved gun, two axes, one jackknife, two kit bags, two OG green trousers, one army camouflage vest, shirt, boot, face cap, and a walking stick.

According to him, “he is equally suspected to have been robbing victims in Minna and its environs with the wooden carved gun, jackknife and the axe”.

“The case is under investigation, while the suspect will be arraigned in court for prosecution immediately after the investigation is concluded.”