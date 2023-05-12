Chris Doughan, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communications team, has stated that the party would prefer Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to become the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Doughan claimed in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday that the NDC would not need to create a manifesto committee for the 2024 elections.

According to him, they will only require a sound system to play back the promises made by Dr Bawumia and the NPP government to allow Ghanaians to decide for themselves.

Mr Doughan said: “We prefer Bawumia because when Bawumia comes we don’t need a campaign. The NDC does not need to form a committee to write a manifesto.

“We only need a DJ. NDC only needs a DJ and a strong sound system to play his own audios and tapes so Ghanaians can listen and decide whether or not they want to vote for a flopper.”

Mr Doughan questioned Dr Bawumia’s consistency, describing him as a “walking contradiction” who had failed to deliver on his promises as Vice President.

He also pointed out that Dr Bawumia had previously criticised mobile money taxes, only to propose a similar tax on electronic transactions later.

“Will you like to vote for a liar? Will you like to vote for a flip-flopper? Bawumia is a vice president working on failed promises. With due respect, he is a walking contradiction. This is the same person who said at Peace FM why are we tasking MoMo people, eventually poor people. What is he doing today, what is E-levy then?”

Responding to Mr Doughan’s comments, Nana Asafo Adjei Aye, a member of the NPP communications team, advised the NDC not to waste their money on hiring a DJ as they already have their former Deputy General Secretary, Peter Boamah Otokunor, who he believed was more than capable of playing the required songs and tapes.

Mr Aye also criticised the NDC for their alleged lies and deceitful tactics.

The NDC’s presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled for Saturday, May 13, 2023.

READ ALSO: