Member of Parliament (MP) for Tolon Constituency, Habib Iddrisu, has stated that former Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, withdrew from the flagbearership race out of frustration.

According to him, the presidential aspirant pulled out of the race due to National Democratic Congress (NDC) leadership’s deliberate refusal to adhere to his concerns regarding its voter’s register.

“Dr Duffuor withdrew from the race due to frustration because the party’s leadership failed to listen to his concerns.”

Mr Iddrisu said he was in support of all sitting members of the Minority caucus and wished them well in the election.

“I am supporting all sitting MPs of the NDC. I wish them success and the very best,” he noted on Accra-based TV3.

He highlighted after the primaries, the opposition party needs to regroup and resolve all issues regarding elections.

The lawmaker said the NDC needs to make reforms and ensure that the issues they had internally will not reflect in the 2024 elections.

“NDC must go and learn and reform before the 2024 elections. We (NPP) are ready and going to win the election at the polling station, no need for a court petition,” he concluded.

Dr Duffuor announced his official withdrawal from the NDC’s upcoming flagbearership contest.

Addressing a presser on Friday evening, the former Finance Minister stated that his decision is based on his grievances with the processes surrounding the party’s upcoming primaries; especially the voters register.

