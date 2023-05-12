Former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has formally withdrawn from the NDC’s upcoming flagbearership contest.

Addressing a presser on Friday evening, the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana stated that his decision is based on his grievances with the processes surrounding the party’s upcoming primaries; especially the voters register.

According to him, the exercise has been marred by a lot of irregularities; a situation which has not been resolved by the leadership of the party.

On the back of this, he therefore stressed that he will no longer vie for the flagbearership of the NDC; adding he will still keep in touch with the grassroots.