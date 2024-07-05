The Director-General for the NLA, Mr. Sammi Awuku led a team of NLA staff to hand over a 12 ultra-modern WC facilities to Aburi Girls Senior High School in the Eastern region on the 2nd of July 2024.

In doing this, he was ably supported by the Good Causes Foundation Coordinator, Madam Amma Frimpong.

Prior to the commissioning of the facility, a mini gathering was held where Mr. Awuku in his remarks highlighted some success stories of the NLA Good Causes Foundation since its inception, the four pillars of which the foundation thrives on, as well as Education and Health as a major concern which the construction of such washrooms fall as one of the priorities for good hygiene.

He also touched on Responsible gaming and advised the students to stick to their books and stay away from lotto games.

Some other Key personalities present at the gathering were; The Assistant Headmistress for administration, Mrs. Patricia Asare-Korang, Mr. Eric Yeboah Appiadu, Parliamentary Candidate for Akuapem South constituency, Hon. Frank Aidoo, MCE for Akuapem South, Mr. Okyere Danso, Assistant Headmaster (Academics), Mrs. Rita Biney, assist. Headmistress (domestics), Rev. Mrs. Joycelyn Baffoe-Bonney, assist. Chaplain of the school and Mr. David Nkansah Anto, PR. Manager for NLA.

The facility is made up of 2 washrooms for teachers (1 males, 1 Females), 10 washrooms for Students (1 converted for persons living with disability), a spacious changing room, a mechanized borehole, a polytank and two(2) standing pipes.

The Assistant Headmistress for administration who received the facility on behalf of the school expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the NLA for such a monumental project donated to the school. The MCE for Akuapem South also added his voice and appealed for more of such magnificent projects from the NLA.

Below are some photos