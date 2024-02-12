Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has sympathised with management of Aburi Girls Senior High School(SHS) and the family of the student who tragically passed away.

Following a visit to the school last Friday, Dr Adutwum in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter said that the incident was heartbreaking.

In this regard, he stated his thoughts are with all affected.

“I express my deepest condolences to Aburi Girls Senior High School and the family of the student who tragically passed away.

“This loss is truly heartbreaking, and my thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic event,” he wrote.

The first-year student, Stacy Okyere tragically passed on Sunday, February 4 after complaining of stomach pains.

School authorities have come under criticisms following allegations that Stacy was denied medical attention by the school nurse, who accused her of repeatedly feigning illness.

Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has began investigations into the circumstances that led to Stacy’s death.

