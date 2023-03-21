Kumawood actor, Oboy Siki, has disclosed the average fee paid to actors who feature in various YouTube skits recorded in Kumasi.

In an exclusive interview on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review show, he told host Ola Michaels that the fee is paid to various actors based on the role they play in the skit.

He noted that one’s level of involvement in the making of the video would determine how much they are paid.

Explaining further, Oboy Siki stated that people who mostly play the roles of PAs on set, who occasionally appear in one or two scenes earn at least GH₵100.00 per day.

Revealing more details on the show, Oboy Siki said that A-list stars are paid at least GH₵1,500 or GH₵2,000 for a day on a skit’s set.

Issuing a disclaimer on his previous statement, he stated that these rates varied based on the YouTuber and the production company they are working with.

The talented actor added that these fees are paid to actors and actresses within a period of three days after the various scenes have been shot.