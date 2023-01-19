Hope has been restored in the lives of autistic kids at the Klicks Africa Foundation Centre through the benevolence of Adom TV presenter, Afia Amankwa Tamakloe through the SMAC foundation.

The Foundation over the weekend in partnership with Life from 30 and Queens Ministry of the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church in New York donated relief items to the children.

The donation, according to Afia Amankwa Tamakloe, was a Social Corporate Responsibility (CSR) to lessen the burden on the centre and also cater for the needs of the special children.

They donated toiletries, diapers, detergents and bottled water among others.

Management of the Dome-based facility, upon receiving the items, said the donation came just in time and will go a long way to help the children.

Afia Amankwa, who is also the host of Adom FM’s Nyinsen ne Awo) and Nkwa Hia on Adom TV, pledged continuous support and sensitisation on the disorder.

ALSO READ:

The exercise, which was also to spread the spirit of love from the Christmas festivities, was supported by Softcare, Alen mother care and Ghana Water.