Embattled New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has paid an unannounced visit to the party’s headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra.

The visit, she stated in a post on Facebook, is in the “spirit of candor and mollification”.

The former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection said she had a fruitful discussion with the party’s national executives.

“I was warmly welcomed by the National Chairman, Mr Stephen Ayesu Ntim, General Secretary Mr Justin Frimpong Kodua and National Women’s Organiser, Madam Kate Gyamfuah. In the spirit of candor and mollification, we had very fruitful discussions and deliberations,” she wrote.