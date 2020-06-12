After just seven days, the woman JoyNews raised ¢60,000 to cater for her breast cancer treatment, has died.

Agnes Dogbe, 43 was battling the disease that left one of her breasts rotten.

Her landlord, at the time her story was told had threatened to evict her from the room she occupied with her two children, ages nine and 10 respectively.

What Agnes used to look like before her diagnosis

Her husband was nowhere to be found and her siblings had stated clearly they were in no position to support her get medical treatment.

Agnes was living at the mercy of a few kind friends, who themselves lacked the finances to help her get healthcare.

But when her story was told on the Prime Morning on JoyPrime, June 4, 2020, her plea for help moved many Ghanaians to contribute towards her treatment.

As of June 10, donations received by The Multimedia Group for her exceeded ₵60,000.

At the time of her death, Agnes was on admission at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where doctors had hoped to work some magic on her.