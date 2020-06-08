Minister for Special Development Initiative, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has described as disturbing and worrying a landlord’s decision to evict the woman suffering from breast cancer.

The 43-year-old Agnes Dogbe is bedridden due to the disease and is unable to pay her rent as well as cater for her two children.

The woman, a resident of Kasoa in the Central region, risks being rendered homeless as her landlord readies to evict her. Her family members are also unwilling to take her in.

Her breast cancer condition has reached an acute stage as the left breast is “rotten.”

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show concerning the woman’s plight, the Minister who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya East Constituency, said it was unfair for the landlord to evict the lady knowing very well her condition.

READ ALSO:

“I really want to plead with the landlord not to think of evicting the woman. With the state she’s currently in, throwing her out of the house wouldn’t be the best. She is sick and also with children and to make matters worse, doesn’t have anyone to turn to, so the landlord shouldn’t even think of doing that,” she said.

As the MP for the area, Madam Koomson said she will visit the woman with her team and provide her with the needed help.

“As the MP for the constituency, I will go and see the woman at her place and ensure that she gets the needed help. Her story is very sad,” she added.

Listen to the minister in audio above: