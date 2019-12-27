Minister for Special Development Initiatives, Madam Mavis Hawa Koomson, has prophesied that Ghana will have a female president in 2030.

“Let’s give ourselves up to 2030 and I am convinced that a woman will become president of Ghana. When Akufo-Addo is done with his mandate and another male continues, trust me, the next one will be a female,” she said.

Speaking on Adom TV on Friday, the Minister said women’s multitask approach in dealing with issues, makes a woman a better manager of the affairs of a country.

Although 50% of Ghana’s population are women, data available indicate that Ghanaian politics and the public sector are dominated by men.

There have been numerous campaigns by Civil Society Organisations to get Parliament pass the Affirmative Action Bill, which is to compel political parties and agencies recruit more women.

Source: Adomonline.com | Dorcas Abedu-Kennedy