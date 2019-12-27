

Glowing trees, signboards, sidewalks and Christmas sets along the streets of Accra, have become a real treat for the eyes during this festive season.

The illumination, thanks to the sparkling lights used on the roads, has been admired by many including tourists trooping in as a result of the Year of Return.

ALSO: Hawa Koomson gives prophecy [Listen]

Photo credit: Kobby Spiky Nkrumah (Facebook)

The Ridge Roundabout and the stretch from the Ako Adjei Interchange to the Central Business District of Accra, especially, have become the latest tourist destinations and fun spot in the city with many families trooping there during the night for beautiful pictures.

Photo credit: Kobby Spiky Nkrumah (Facebook)

JoyNews’ Maxwell Agbagba puts the spotlight on the Founder and CEO of Jandel Limited, Afi Amoro who is responsible for the beautiful sights people are witnessing on the streets of Accra this Christmas.

She is the woman who has turned Accra into a beautiful city of lights.

Watch video above

Source: Joy News | Maxwell Agbagba





