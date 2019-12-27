A Life Coach and Counsellor has shed light on why a lot of people may be having trouble achieving their annual resolutions.

According to Amos Kevin Annan, though achieving resolutions set for every New Year could be the greatest joy of each person, some factors may hinder these plans.

“Resolutions are mostly the basis for the things we hope and seek to do or achieve and make plans towards them,” he explained.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, as the year 2019 comes to an end, he said one’s inability to achieve resolutions should not deter one from pushing harder.

“We sometimes become overwhelmed because of other roles and responsibilities we need to perform as individuals which may interfere with our plans,” he said.

To Mr Annan, some people also tend to put down a tall list of resolutions which they are unable to achieve.

But, he said “difficulties in achieving resolutions may sometimes pave way for us to explore alternatives or seek the idea and help of others.”

Source: Adomonline.com | Dorcas Abedu-Kennedy