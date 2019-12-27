Minister for Special Development Initiatives, Ms Mavis Hawa Koomson, has said she was branded a whore when she first entered the political circles.

According to her, although she was disturbed and could not stand the insults, she came to realise it was part of politics and then decided to forget about them.

“When I first came into politics and got roles in government, I was immediately branded a prostitute. The accusations were too much and I became very worried, but along the line I stopped worrying because I realised my fellow female politicians were also being attacked in the same way,” she said.

Ms Koomson, speaking in an interview on Adom TV on Friday with Nana Yaa Brefo, said people who wanted her downfall were surprised to see her rise in the political circles despite their numerous accusations against her.

“Many people are surprised to see me rise this far, they don’t understand why ‘that woman’ from Salaga or Bimbila should rise to this level,” she noted.

She expressed gratitude to President Nana Akufo-Addo for his continuous encouragement saying, that is what has brought her this far.

