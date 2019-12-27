Some 21 people, including five in critical condition, remain on admission after two coaches collided head-on at Ohene Nkwanta on the Kumasi-Accra road, on Boxing Day.

Some 24 others who were on admission at three different health facilities have been discharged.

Apart from the five said to have sustained life-threatening injuries who are on admission at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, the rest are at Stewards Hospital, Juaso and the Konongo Government Hospital.

Konongo Government Hospital has eight patients, including a family of four whilst the Juaso Government Hospital and Stewards Hospital have six and two respectively.

Meanwhile, police have appealed to the public to help identify the victims who perished in that crash.

Out of seven people who died, including a mother and her three-month-old daughter, only the driver of the VVIP bus has been identified.

The accident involved a VVIP and an OA commercial buses with registration numbers GT 6082-18 and GT 4913-14, respectively.