Former President John Dramani Mahama has explained why he led a section of his security detail to clear overgrown weeds in front of the new Military Cemetery in Accra last month.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flag bearer for the 2020 presidential election in an address to his supporters in a Facebook live session, said the weeds obstructed the view of motorists, especially those towards the roundabout, which motivated him and his team to clear the area.

“We had overgrown grass in front of where I live, I came out with my staff and some of my neighbours to weed. And I got lampooned for coming out to weed? The overgrown grass was causing accidents, because if you were coming from the front of our estate you could not see who was coming from the roundabout,” he said.

Mr Mahama was condemned by his political opponents, who described his act of clearing the weed as populist.

But, Mr Mahama said he was not going to allow lives to be lost, especially those of children before taking action.

“I have children who drive, must I wait for my children to have accidents before I take the initiative to mow the grass. So I decided one day that if they don’t do it, I’ll do it and we did it. It was a good initiative because the next day or a few days later they brought a tractor with a mower and they mowed the whole place right up to the Maxwell Mahama roundabout,” he said.

