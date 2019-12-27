Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, on Wednesday, December 26 threw a party for children in her constituency as part of the Christmas festivities.

At least 1,500 children from Dome-Kwabenya and its environs were feted to mark the event.

After dancing and eating, the children were also given exercise books and numerous items.

Speaking to journalists during the festive event, the MP said the gesture formed part of the many activities that her foundation, the Adwoa Safo Foundation, has embarked on throughout the year.

“Boxing Day is a day of giving gifts so we had to visit communities with buses to invite children from less privileged homes in this constituency to make merry and eat foods of their choice,” she said.

She said there are plans to repeat the children’s party in the northern part of the country in 2020.

She said the party was also aimed at rekindling her family’s tradition of donating to children in deprived communities and promised to sustain it in subsequent years.

She also promised to give a facelift to the Atomic Park where the event was held by converting it into an ultramodern recreational park from next year.

