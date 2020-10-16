Leader and Founder of Alive Chapel International, Prophet Salifu Amoako, has revealed how he nearly went mad after smoking marijuana.

The man of God said after smoking several rolls of marijuana together with some Ivorians he started behaving like a mad man.

Sharing his experience on Accra-based Kingdom FM, Prophet Amoako said he engaged in the act due to peer pressure.

He noted that but for God’s intervention, he would have been a mad man.

Prophet Amoako cautioned the youth of today to be very cautious of the friends they walk with.

