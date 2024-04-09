Residents of Kwaakrom in the Mfantsiman Municipality of the Central Region celebrated the official handover of a modern 20-seat water closet toilet facility.

This significant milestone was achieved through the efforts of the Member of Parliament for the area, Ophelia Mensah Hayford.

The MP, in collaboration with local authorities, spearheaded the project to provide a much-needed sanitation solution for the community.

She was accompanied by officials from the National Lottery Authority (NLA), the Municipal Chief Executive, the Constituency Chairman, and various constituency and polling station executives, to officiate the commissioning ceremony.

At the official unveiling, Kwaakrom was filled with jubilation as residents gathered to inspect the newly constructed toilet facility.

Residents, particularly women, took turns to inspect the modern water closet toilet amid cheers and hailing for their MP.

In her remarks during the handover ceremony, reiterated her commitment to addressing critical community needs and pledged to continue working towards the development of Kwaakrom and its residents.