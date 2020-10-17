The Electoral Commission has announced that effective Tuesday October 20, nominations will be opened for persons who wish to contest for the Mfantseman seat to do so.

This follows the demise of the Member of Parliament for the Constituency Ekow Quansah Hayford.

The Commission, however, says nominations will close the following day, October 21st 2020.

Interested persons are to submit their nominations to the Returning Officer of the Mfantseman constituency, at the Mfantseman District Office of the Electoral Commission.

“The Returning Officer shall receive all nominations between the hours of 7.00 am and 5.00 pm on both days”, the electoral management body said in a statement.

This is in accordance with Regulations 13, Subregulation (4) of Public Elections Regulations, 2020 (C.I 127), which states “where at the close of nominations, but before the election, one of the candidate dies, a further period of 10 days shall be allowed for nominations.”

The MP was murdered while returning from a campaign trip on October 9, 2020.

JoyNews gathered that, he was shot on the Abeadze Dominase – Abeadze Duadzi – Mankessim Road at about 1:00 am by 6 armed highway robbers.

The NPP has hinted the party intends to replace him with his wife, Ophelia Hayford, however, the Commission has opened nominations for other interested persons to contest.