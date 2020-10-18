The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for Suhum constituency, Oboafo Kwadjo Asante, has charged the constituency campaign team and other party faithful to adopt the Jehovah’s Witnesses’ style of campaigning.

He made these remarks when he embarked on a five-day working visit to four electoral areas in his constituency, which commenced on Tuesday, October 12, 2020, to Friday, October 16, 2020. This strategy forms part of the Community Connect Programme designed by the constituency executives to ensure the party is in touch with the constituents.

The electoral areas he visited included Omenako, Akote, Supresu and Asarekrom. In all, he visited 32 communities within these electoral areas.

He was accompanied by constituency executives, led by the constituency chairman, Mr Ofosu, campaign coordinator, Abuba Mohammed, and other volunteer groups.

Addressing the electorate, he emphasised that the NPP government needs to be given another four years to solidify the many intervention programmes the Nana Akufo-Addo government has so far enrolled. He seized the opportunity to appeal to the community members to rally behind the NPP and his good self by voting massively for the party come December 7, 2020.

He also urged the party faithful to campaign based on the party’s positive track records devoid of insults and insinuations.

He noted that Jehovah’s Witnesses are the best campaigners. He said in their campaigns, they don’t give up and they move in groups, fully prepared and on top of issues, hence, the need for party faithful to adopt their style.

“Adopt the Jehovah’s Witness campaign approach to preach the Nana Addo message to all Ghanaians,” he added.