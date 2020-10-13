General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has confirmed the nomination of wife of late Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Ekow Quansah Hayford as candidate for the December polls.

He said Ophelia Hayford, though not a politician, is a grassroots person who is loved by the constituents.

“She knows the constituency very well and considering the large support that the husband had and the kind of difficulties that the constituency is going through, a lot more of the constituents think that we should let the wife continue,” Mr Boadu said in an interview on Joy FM Tuesday.

John Boadu, NPP General Secretary

He indicated that, when her name came up for consideration, it received massive endorsement at the constituency, regional and national levels.

“There was massive consensus; no descent at all,” the NPP chief scribe added.

He said many in the constituency consider Mrs Hayford “as the backbone of her late husband so she is the right person to continue his good works.”

Mr Boadu said the party will formally announce the decision later.

Meanwhile, Ophelia Hayford, an Assistant Superintendent of Police has since reportedly submitted her resignation letter to the Police Administration.