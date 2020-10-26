Celebrated Ghanaian filmmaker and director, Peter Sedufia will share his writing journey and experience at this year’s Accra International Book Festival.

The other guest authors include retired Ghanaian surgeon and poet, Professor Lade Worsonu, South African children’s book author Stacey Fru, Secretary-General of the Pan-African Writers Association (PAWA), Dr Wale Okediran, and New York-based writer Devanshi Khepartal.

There will also be appearances by India authors, Jagriti Roy and Shrimva K, Hope Da Poet, Selassie Mensah, NanaK Abrante and Alpha Boakye.

The third edition of Afro-Book Festival will start from October 29 – 31 and will combine virtual and in-person meeting.

The in-person discussions will take place at the Ama Ata Aidoo Centre for Creative Writing at the African University College of Communication (AUCC) at Adabraka in Accra.

The Accra International Book Festival 2020 will feature book reading and discussions, book signing, spoken word performances, and a virtual concert among others.

In a statement Monday, the Executive Director of Accra International Book Festival, Iris Naa Norkor Akwetey said this year’s event will be “special because the majority of our audience will join the conversation from their various homes and workplaces.”

“The Accra International Book Festival will be providing programming that will cater to the needs of the reading public,” the statement read.

The Afro-Book Festival will commence this Thursday with #BookAThon20, an outreach event to distribute 1,000 storybooks to children, parents and caregivers at Lapas, Haatso, Legon and Mamprobi.