Following detailed briefing by security chiefs on the current situation in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation this evening at 7:pm.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja, therefore, advised television, radio and other electronic media outlets to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria respectively for the broadcast.

Earlier, the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd.) on Thursday said the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (Rtd.), would come up with solutions to the current violence erupting in parts of the country “in the next couple of hours.”

Nigeria is currently in a state of chaos after what was supposed to be a peaceful protest turned bloody with many injured and dozens allegedly killed.