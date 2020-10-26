Tema Youth FC president, Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer, believes Thomas Partey possesses qualities to be a better player than Michael Essien.

Partey has been compared to Essien, who won Premier League titles, FA Cup and Champions League for the past months.

The former Real Madrid and AC Milan midfielder was a kingpin at his prime in his career.

The Black Stars deputy has been in a fine form following his move to Arsenal this summer from Atletico Madrid on a transfer deadline day in a £45million deal.

According to Osei Palmer, who saw the progression of Partey, comparing both players is a mismatch but he believes he [Thomas Partey] has the qualities to be a better player than Essien.

“Essien was box-to-box and also applies the brain-work,” he told The Mail. Thomas has got good timing, energy but not as boisterous. In terms of power and drive, they have similar qualities. He can turn a defensive position into an offensive opportunity.

The former Ghana Football Association Executive Committee member further said Partey will grow to become a better player than Essien.

“He plays long searching passes. Thomas will grow and have better qualities than Essien, trust me. Yes, Thomas will give you something better,” he added.

Tony Lokko, who coached Partey at Tema Youth also believes Partey possesses the qualities of club legend, Patrick Vieira.

The midfielder earned praises from pundits and club legends following his impressive display against Rapid Vienna in the Europa League last Thursday.

“I believe he’s going to have a big impact,” he said.

“I see him play like Vieira. But he is more skilful.

“Vieira was a ball-winner but, with Thomas, he is more offensive.

“Thomas is kind-hearted. He is not the type to get angry. Very focused. A good listener.

“He always wants to learn more. And he will not relent on something until he is able to do it. Now he has.

“He is now the Thomas that I expected.”

Partey joined the Gunners in a deal worth £45million. He made debut for the Ghana national team in 2016 under Avram Grant.