Legendary highlife artiste, Ofori Amponsah, has criticised Ghanaian awards organisers for failing to give artistes rewards worthy their hard work.

To him, the only recognition artistes can boast of is carved wooden plaques and their names in history books, but no money or property to support their craft.

The seven-time Ghana Music Awards winner has hinted he will not honour any award nomination without monetary value, adding it amounts to nonsense.

“I am speaking for myself; I did not gain anything so I have now crossed that level where I will be awarded without any addition worth it. Before awards came, the only thing helping my music was my fans,” he said.

The ‘Rakiya’ composer called on artistes to revolutionise and said they are the reason the government secures huge sponsorships for the creative arts industry.

If possible, he said in an interview on Adom FM’s Entertainment Hall, artistes should boycott awards in its totality if their concerns are not addressed.

Ofori Amponsah became a household name in the early 2000s with back-to-back hit songs; ‘Otoolege’, ‘Emmanuella’, ‘Chemistry’, ‘Alewa’ and Alomo, among others.

His craft earned him seven awards in one night at the 2006 VGMA awards, including 2005 Artist of the Year, and has a combined total of 17 Ghana Music Award nominations, making him one of the highest nominated artistes.

Watch video below: