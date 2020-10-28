Discussions are far advanced for the transfer of AirtelTigo shares to the government of Ghana along with all customers, assets and agreed liabilities.

The transfer will be concluded by the execution of definitive agreements shortly.

The government through this transaction, will temporarily operate this national asset in the best interest of the nation, and ensure the protection of the interests of all employees, customers and stakeholders, and a continuation of the digital transformation in Ghana.

Given the multiplier impact the telecommunications sector has on the economy and various related industries, the government has entered into this agreement to ensure that thousands of Ghanaian jobs are safeguarded.

It is of critical importance that the telecommunications sector remains healthy, dynamic, vibrant, and most importantly, competitive.

Bharti Airtel in 2017 merged with Millicom’s Tigo in Ghana to become the country’s second largest mobile operator, AirtelTigo, with the approval of The National Communications Authority.

AirtelTigo serves around 5.1million subscribers and offersdirect and indirectemployment opportunities to almost 10,000 people.

Celtel International acquired 75% of Western Telesystems Ltd (Westel) from the Government of Ghana for $120 million in 2007. Celtel was subsequently acquired bythe Zain Group which also sold all its African Assets to Bharti Airtel in 2010.

The Government of Ghana remained a shareholder in Airtel Ghana with a 25% holding through the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, until the AirtelTigo merger, and retained an option to acquire additional shares after the merger.

Westel was at the time of the take over by Celtel, the second national operator in Ghana and was licensed to provide fixed and mobile (GSM) telecommunications services.

Millicom Ghana Limited was the first mobile telecommunications company to operate in the country under the brand name Mobitel before rebranding to become Tigo.