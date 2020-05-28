AirtelTigo and leading mobile delivered insurance services, BIMA, have fulfilled payments of a record 50,000 insurance claims in the country since the launch of the AirtelTigo Insurance.

The insurance claims by insured customers according to AirtelTigo via a press release, is worth some GHS 22 million.

Commenting on the milestone achieved, Chief Executive Officer for AirtelTigo, Murthy Chaganti, said this had become possible because of the company’s ‘customer first’ obsession.

AirtelTigo is constantly evolving to meet the changing needs of the consumer. By making insurance accessible through the ubiquitous mobile phone, the hassles involved in paperwork and claims have been reduced or eliminated. The landmark number of 50,000 paid claims has been achieved by the company’s “customer first” obsession and its quest to make the customer’s life simple, he said.

The AirtelTigo Insurance offer customers simple and affordable insurance policies for premium payments as little as GHS2 a month.

Insured customers along with their insured relatives can claim GHS 30 per night at the hospital up to GHS 900 a year or receive up to GHS 3,000 of life cover.

Currently, the mobile insurance service covers over 2.1 million Ghanaians with access to various insurance policies such as the life, hospital and accident insurance and more recently the BIMA Doctor telemedicine service.