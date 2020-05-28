National security operatives are still on a manhunt for Nigerian Facebook fraudster, Prince Joel, for impersonating public officers and duping some Ghanaians worth thousands of Ghana Cedis.

According to a state prosecutor, suspect Joel, together with his wife who is in the grips of the national security, created multiple Facebook accounts to recruit people into state agencies.

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah and Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway were among the few whose names were used to perpetuate the crime.

Prosecutor on the case, Fredrick Sarpong, said so far 10 victims have reported the case to the police and are assisting with investigations.

Vivian Sadija Imran, a 31-year-old trader, was arrested from her home at Ashaiman. Officials of National Security found six mobile phones and three mobile money numbers.

Victims who have fallen prey to the activities of these fraudsters have been encouraged to make official complaints to the Police.