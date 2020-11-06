A woman, who allegedly took a man’s private part spiritually, has returned it in Aba, Abia state.

In a video which was shared by a Facebook user who was a witness, people could be seen gathered around the woman who wore a red top and a black skirt.

Recounting what happened, some witnesses could be heard yelling after a middle-aged man suddenly felt his manhood had disappeared when a woman touched him as they made their way through a crowd.

Upon raising an alarm, the woman was allegedly flogged to the point she allegedly released the manhood.

A look at the woman’s face and body showed bruises from beatings and flogging by the mob.

Asked in Igbo language why she took the man’s penis, the woman denied all allegations.

Recall that last week, some aggrieved youth protested against the mysterious disappearance of the penises of some men in Benue state.

