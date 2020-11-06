Ghanaian actress and musician, Emelia Brobbey, has made her decision known on whether or not she is endorsing a political party.

The actress said she is not interested in joining any political party or endorsing any of them, explaining that she wants to focus on her job as an entertainer to entertain her fans.

She disclosed that she does not nurture any political ambition such as becoming a Member of Parliament in future because she is simply not interested.

The actress added that she currently has a lot of things on her hands that time would not even permit her to go into politics.

She also called on those expecting her to endorse any political party to allow her to enjoy her entertaining work so that the celebrities who want to indulge in politics would do so.

Her comments come on the heels of reports of some of her colleagues publicly endorsing political parties and their leaders.

Two key people making the trend this week for publicly endorsing the New Patriotic Party are Sarkodie and Samini, who have even gone ahead to release songs to praise President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Samini, in particular, has faced many criticisms from the public after his endorsement. Some people have called him a hypocrite and a man of double standards because of a video of him criticising celebrities who endorsed political parties in 2016.