Although rapper Sarkodie has been lauded on social media by majority of New Patriotic Party (NPP) members for his latest Happy Day song, the ‘Adonai’ hitmaker says it’s not for the political party.

The award-winning rapper, in the song, said, “if I complained about ‘Dumsor’ and I also hit on inflation but today, if there is electricity and my kids will go to school free, then Nana ‘toaso’ (Nana continue).

The verse, which had since generated mixed reactions on social media, also had the presidential candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo, quoting Sarkodie’s tweet: Nice song @sarkodie and @KuamiEugene. Indeed, the battle is still the Lord’s, with the hashtag #4MoreForNana.

But the ‘Adonai’ hitmaker has responded to the allegations with a rather interesting reply.

He quoted the President’s tweet with Nana M3nfa bronya ho nre akoko oo lool !! (to wit ‘Don’t misinterpret the song’) when I say aban ( all parties ) Shouts to yourself x JM but if I feel like pointing out the negatives too you know how we do.

Nana M3nfa bronya ho nre akoko oo lool !! 🙏🏾 when I say aban ( all parties ) Shouts to yourself x JM but if i feel like pointing out the negatives too you know how we do 😉 👊🏾🇬🇭 #HappyDay https://t.co/gsUhQ2wiGV — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) November 3, 2020

Meanwhile, featured artiste, Kuame Eugene has denied prior knowledge of the controversial verse. He maintained he hopped on ‘Happy Day’ oblivious of the ‘endorsement’.

According to him, Sarkodie only sent the first verse of his rap, which apparently did not contain the lines.

“It makes me uncomfortable,” he said.