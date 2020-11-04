Legendary musician, Samini’s endorsement of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) with a campaign song has set social media agog.

The action is making waves, not out of surprise, but considering how highly he spoke against artiste’s political endorsement in the past.

In an interview with Joy Prime’s entertainment presenter, Becky in 2016, Samini trumpeted how unhealthy it was for artistes to involve themselves in “serious issues concerning decision making.”

To him, an artiste is an entertainer for all, irrespective of political affiliations, thus publicising one’s preference goes contrary to that expectation.

That notwithstanding, he insisted such artistes become easy targets for post-election violence.

But, Samini has proven “only a fool does not change his mind”, as he has declared his support for the ruling elephant party.

The sharp u-turn he has made ahead of the 2020 general election has cost him followers and bags of insults.

Watch Samini’s 2016 interview below: