The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is pleased to announce that the launch of the 2020/2021 football season will take place on Thursday, November 05, 2020.

The launch of the season is part of a plethora of events put together to usher in the new season.

The Ghana Premier League will kick start on the weekend of November 14-15, 2020.

The second tier competition, Division One League kicks off on December 3, 2020, while the Women’s Premier League is set to kick off on January 2, 2021.