Nigerian music star, Tiwa Savage, at the weekend set social media on fire with some nude photos.

The afrobeat queen dropped the photos on Sunday with the caption, “Don’t swipe.”

In series of posts and photos she shared, the ‘Koroba’ hitmaker said she was in the mood and enjoying towel vibes and streaming her body of art.

The photos have generated a lot of reactions from her followers on Instagram.

While most of her celebrity friends hailed her, other Nigerians lambasted the 40-year-old singer for posting nude images.

Recalled in the earlier months, she hinted she would be going nude for one of her music videos.