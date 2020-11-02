Japan Motors Trading Company Ltd (JMTC) has handed over a YAMAHA outboard motor, Yamaha water pumps and Yamaha motorcycles to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) towards the celebration of this year’s National Farmers Day.

Assistant Managing Director of Japan Motors, Abdul-Somad Alhassan Musah handed over the donation to the National Farmers Day Organizing Committee at both the Ministry of Fisheries & Aquaculture Development and the Ministry of Agriculture.

He said the annual support towards the farmers’ day celebration was a key corporate social responsibility on the company’s calendar as a patriotic organization. “We deem it appropriate to support a national course especially considering how important agriculture is for economic development. This is why we have consistently donated towards the farmers’ day celebration”.

“We hope this donation in particular will spur farmers to increase their production and get the adequate raw materials to feed the factories and in the long run earn more foreign exchange for the country”.

Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Francis Kingsley Ato Codjoe, who received the Yamaha outboard motor, water pump and Motorcycle donation on behalf of the Fisheries Ministry observed the consistency with which Japan Motors comes forth with the farmer’s day donations which he described as a clear demonstration of a faithful partner to the Ministry and farmers in Ghana.

The Chief Director at MOFA, Mr. RP Ankobiah received the MOFA donation of Yamaha water pumps and motorcycles. He praised Japan Motors for the gesture.

“As you are aware we are in an unusual time with the Covid-19 so many activities were affected as such we didn’t inform companies on time on the celebration. Japan Motors with their consistency attitude still managed to come as a trusted partner. We hope this will encourage the farmers to do more for the nation”.