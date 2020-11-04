Rapper Sarkodie has urged his followers never to give up but look up to their maker when they are in times of trouble or woes.

He made this post on social media following his latest ‘Happy Day’ song that got him endorsing the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Though the rapper’s outfit matched the colours of the NPP and part of his lyrics openly declared support for the incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo, the rapper denied endorsing him in one of his tweets.

On November 4, 2020, he took to Facebook to reiterate his message:

No matter what you going through always remember that ‘The Battle Is The Lords’. Do your part and don’t stress yourself over ones you have no control over #HappyDay.

Meanwhile, some social media users have asked the Tema-based rapper to stop ‘playing around’ and come clear about his decision to support the party.

One user, IB DE UnbeatableSarkodie, had this to tell the rapper:

You don’t have balls. Don’t beat around the Bush. We love your music and will listen to it any day. You have your right to choose the party you want to support. But know your endorsement wouldn’t change anyone who wants to vote for the other party. [SIC].

Another user slammed Sarkodie’s haters and urged the rapper to keep up with his works amid the critics on social media.

Kwame Preach Peace said:

I always love the genus of Sarkodie. He knows how to deliver his lines and knows what to say at the right time. Those calling Him hypocrite and names must stop cos you don’t know music poem self you can’t write. He was not endorsing Nana Addo but was showing his gratitude for his hardworking.#KingSark toaso [SIC].

