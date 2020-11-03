A video fast circulating on social media has captured moments a young doctor broke down in tears uncontrollably in the ward.

According to his unseen colleagues, whose voices could be heard in the background, his girlfriend, one Ewurama, broke up with him for reasons not known.

This has left the young man, yet to be identified, distressed.

In the video sighted on Instagram, he is seen crying as he sits in a place believed to be a consulting room, leaving his colleagues with no alternative than to console him.

The young man wouldn’t stop crying even after a colleague bemoaned he has abandoned patients in the wards.

Many social media users, who seem to resonate with the name ‘Ama’ following a similar story in Kumasi, have poured out their assertions.

Watch the video below: