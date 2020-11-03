Cardi B has officially called off her divorce from her husband and Migos rapper, Offset.

According to public records, a judge in Fulton County, Georgia, dismissed the case “without prejudice” on Monday, nearly two months after Cardi, whose given name is Belcalis Almánzar, filed for divorce from her husband of three years, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus.

Ahead of the couple’s original November 4 court date, it seems Cardi has had a change of heart after publicly reconciling with Offset over the past few weeks. The two shared a passionate kiss at the “WAP” rapper’s 28th birthday party earlier this month, where Offset gifted her a $300,000 Rolls-Royce SUV with a special car seat for the couple’s two-year-old daughter, Kulture.

In an Instagram video two weeks later, Cardi claimed the couple was back together. “It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend,” the Grammy winner said.

It seems the couple is giving their love one more try, even if Cardi is “lying” — at least, according to Offset, who shared an Instagram video Sunday of his wife sweeping the floor with a broom while wearing a bathrobe and pink house slippers.

“You need to stop lying on your songs,” Offset tells her. “She be lyin’. She cleans. She gotta clean!” to which Cardi responds, “I’m gonna punch you in the head.”

Offset was referring to Cardi’s No. 1 “WAP” collaboration, where she raps, “I don’t cook, I don’t clean, but let me tell you how I got this ring,” just before Megan Thee Stallion’s verse.

The couple secretly got married in 2017.