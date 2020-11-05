A viral video on social media shows the moment an old man engaged a police officer in a near fight in an unidentified area in Accra.

It was not clear the exact offence of the old man, but a voice in the background made some wild allegations against him and hardly gave the man the opportunity to speak while recording him.

The man sat in his car and stayed glued to his phone.

An angry man, who spoke loudly in the background, urged the police to pick him to the station for questioning.

However, just when the police snatched his phone as a way to get the man’s attention, he hooked the police officer by the neck to retrieve his phone.

In apparent defence the policeman threw the old man on the ground.

But for the help of other witnesses, the old man wouldn’t have made it back unto his feet.