Three people have been burnt to death after the tricycle they were traveling in collided with a trailer at Anloga Junction in Kumasi.

According to eyewitnesses, the tricycle, locally called Pragya was crossing the airport intersection road, when the trailer driver lost control of his brakes.

The trailer was said to be coming from Oforikrom in the Ashanti Region.

All the occupants in the tricycle got burnt and died instantly.

When JoyNews’ Erastus Asare Donkor arrived at the scene, the tricycle and its occupants were still burning.

An eyewitness said the tricycle also crashed into another minivan which left an undisclosed number of people injured.

The trailer with the inscription, AB-ZIKO Limited has since been towed from the scene.

Meanwhile, the police are yet to give a statement on the incident.