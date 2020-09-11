Kumawood actress, Vivian Jill Lawrence’s son, Clinton Prempeh, has eulogised his mother as she celebrates her birthday.
Miss Jill, who was born in 1983, turned 37 years old today (Friday), September 11, 2020.
In celebration of his mother’s new age, young Prempeh has taken to social media to share some photos of the actress. The photos have the actress looking dazzling in a white dress.
Sharing the photos, the young man said: “My cheerleader, my biggest star, my soul, my life, my queen, my world, my peace, my joy, my best friend, my chef, my love, my protection, my fighting partner, my everything❤️.”
In his lengthy message, he thanked his mother for everything she had done for him and assured that he was going to do everything possible to make her proud of him.
He also prayed for God to bless the actress with old age and wealth.
